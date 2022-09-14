MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Representatives from the Indianapolis Colts made their way to Monroeville on Wednesday morning to present Heritage’s Casey Kolkman with “Coach of the Week” honors in the state of Indiana for week four of the prep football season.

In addition to the award, the Heritage athletic department received a check for $2,000 from the Colts.

Kolkman led the Patriots to a 28-27 win over previously third-ranked South Adams last Friday night. Heritage scored the game-tying touchdown with just 29.1 seconds left & converted the PAT for the win.

Heritage hosts undefeated Adams Central this coming Friday night. You can see that game featured on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!