Knights have eyes set on semi-state win

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble will look to reach the state title game for the first time since 2003 as the Knights host Hobart on Friday in a 4A semi-state contest.

East Noble (13-0) is coming off a 30-14 win at regionals last week on the road over Mississinewa. The Knights, ranked no. 2 in class 4A, were led by quarterback Bailey Parker, who was 25-of-35 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns and added 18 carries for 137 yards and one score on the ground.

Hobart (11-2) comes in ranked 15th in the latest 4A state poll. The Brickies bested no. 4 New Prairie last Friday 36-7. D.J. Lipke rushed 18 times for 207 yards and a TD for Hobart, who is averaging 33.7 points a game offensively while yielding only 9.5 point a game.

East Noble comes in averaging 36.7 points a game on offense while giving up 13.2 on defense.

Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kendallville. The winner of Hobart-East Noble will take on the winner of Mount Vernon/Evansville Memorial in the 4A state title game on Saturday, November 30 at 3:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The last time East Noble made it to state the Knights fell to Indianapolis Roncalli 17-0 in the 4A state title game in 2003. East Noble has won two semi-state titles – 2003 and 2000. The Knights won the 4A state championship in 2000, capping the season with a 28-7 victory over Plainfield for the title.