FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next stop: Lucas Oil Stadium.

After a quick practice at the Plex South in Fort Wayne, East Noble departed for Indianapolis for the state title game. They will take on Evansville Memorial in the Class 4A Championship on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 P.M.







This week is always anything but normal with Thanksgiving and days off of school. Head coach Luke Amstutz says his team is embracing that challenge and looking at it as an opportunity.