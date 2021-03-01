‘King’ for a day: Angola senior gets one final bucket

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – After suffering a complete tear of his left ACL during warm-ups of the second game of the season, it appeared Angola senior Gage King wouldn’t see the hardwood again during his high school career.

However, King got on the court one last time this past Friday, suiting up on senior night for the Hornets – even scoring one final bucket.

King, a three-sport athlete at Angola who is now seven weeks post-op, was in the starting lineup for the Hornets regular season finale against NECC rival Lakeland.

With King stationed under the basket, Angola won the tip and Lakeland allowed King to score one last bucket before exiting the game.

Angola did allow Lakeland to score an uncontested bucket to even the score.

Angola went on to win the game, 82-64 against the Lakers.