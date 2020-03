ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble has announced that physical education and strength teacher Hayden Kilgore has been named at the school’s new varsity head football coach by the Central Noble school board on Tuesday night.

Kilgore is also the varsity boys track coach at Central Noble.

Kilgore takes over for Trevor Tipton, who stepped down back in January as the NECC’s all-time wins leader.

Central Noble went 2-8 last fall.