FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another one.

Kevin Kiermaier won his third Gold Glove for the Rays in centerfield. The Bishop Luers graduate also earned this honor in 2015 and 2016.

He beat out Angel’s Mike Trout and Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr for the award.