CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park was led by senior Grace Kamleiter’s 12 points as the Panthers went on the road to defeat Churubusco on Thursday night by a score of 39-16.
Jade Carnahan added 10 points for Lakewood Park in the victory.
by: Glenn Marini
