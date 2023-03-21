FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of the Highlight Zone’s brightest stars will get a chance to shine on a state-wide stage as North Side junior Brauntae Johnson and Concordia junior Ajani Washington have been selected to play in the inaugural IndyStar boys’ All-Star “Futures Game.”

The game will pit the top twelve underclassmen from the north half of the state against the top twelve underclassmen from the south. Johnson and Washington will play for the north squad.

The roster for the girls Futures Game was announced last month, with Snider’s Jordyn Poole and Columbia City’s Addy Baxter both selected.

The game is set to take place Saturday, June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse the day of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series. The girls Futures Game will tip at noon with the boys to follow at 2 p.m. The Indiana Girls All-Stars face Kentucky at 5 p.m. that night with the boys to square off at 7:30 p.m.