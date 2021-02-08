Johnson takes over North Side football program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side football has a new man in charge as the hiring of Ben Johnson was passed Monday night at the Fort Wayne Community Schools board meeting.

Johnson – who served as North Side’s offensive coordinator last season – takes over for Mike Brevard, who left North Side after four seasons for an assistant coaching position at the University of St. Francis, Brevard’s alma mater.

Brevard’s Legends had the most successful season of his tenure this past fall, going 5-6 overall including wins against Snider and Concordia.

In Brevard’s four seasons the Legends went 11-30.