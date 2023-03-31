FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the Highlight Zone’s top underclassmen have been named Indiana Junior All-Stars, as North Side’s Brauntae Johnson and Wayne’s Jevon Lewis Jr. have been tabbed to the Juniors’ Blue Group that faces the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 7.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 20.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.6 steals per game for the Legends this past season. Lewis put up 16.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 2.1 steals a game while shooting 44% on threes while leading the Generals to the SAC title.

2023 IndyStar Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars

BOYS CORE GROUP (playing on June 4 and June 7)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Jack Benter, 6-5, G, 28.7, Brownstown Central, Purdue

Flory Bidunga, 6-10, F, 20.2, Kokomo, undecided

Kanon Catchings, 6-8, F, 17.5, Brownsburg, Purdue

Micah Davis, 6-2, G, 17.3, Franklin Community, undecided

Tyler Parrish, 6-3, G, 20.7, Chesterton, undecided

K.J. Windham, 6-3, G, 8.6, Ben Davis, undecided

BOYS RED GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Sabien Cain, 6-3, G, 20.4, University, undecided

Camron Casky, 6-4, G, 13.8, Pike, undecided

Josiah Dunham, 6-1, G, 24.6, Evansville Christian, undecided

Taray Howell, 5-8, G, 23.2, Evansville Bosse, undecided

Ron Rutland III, 6-2, G, 18.0, Indianapolis Attucks, undecided

Justin Sims, 6-6, F, 16.5, Chesterton, undecided

BOYS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Isaac Andrews, 6-1, G, 18.1, Wapahani, undecided

Trey Buchanan, 6-0, G, 14.3, Westfield, undecided

Aaron Fine, 6-3, G, 13.8, Noblesville, undecided

Brauntae Johnson, 6-4, G, 20.8, Fort Wayne North, undecided

Jaelyn Johnson, 6-7, F, 10.7, Portage, undecided

Jevon Lewis Jr., 5-10, G, 16.6, Fort Wayne Wayne, undecided

Head coach: Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood

Assistant coach: J.B. Neill, Bloomfield