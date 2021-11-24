Jets prepare for trip to state title game

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since the year 2000 – and only the second time in program history – the Jets are flyin’ high all the way to the Circle City as Adams Central is set to play Indianapolis Lutheran in the 1A state title game at noon this Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Jets (13-1) go in ranked third in the state’s 1A poll while Indianapolis Lutheran is ranked no. 1 with a 14-0 record.

Adams Central paved its way to Indy by using a versatile ground attack. Senior Blake Heyerly leads the way with 1,428 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. Alex Currie has rushed for 921 yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Black has rushed for 597 yards and 17 touchdowns while Nick Neuenschwander has added 610 yards on the ground with 9 touchdowns.

Braysen Yergler leads the AC receiving corp with 14 receptions for 343 yards and 6 touchdowns. Neuenschwander has hauled in 11 receptions for 222 yards and 2 TDs while Currie had 10 grabs for 183 yards and 3 scores.

Black has completed 41-of-68 passes (60.3%) for 871 yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Defensively, the Jets are yielding just 4.7 points a per game, the fewest points allowed per game of any team in the state regardless of classification.