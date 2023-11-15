MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – The Adams Central football program is looking for its third-straight trip to the 1A state title game – and only North Judson stands in the way.

The Jets (13-0) will host North Judson (9-4) this Friday at Minnich Field at 7:30 p.m. It’ll be the third year in a row the Jets and Blue Jays have met at semi-state, with Adams Central winning big the previous two meetings – 42-7 in 2021 and 35-0 last season.

AC bested Carroll (Flora) on the road last Friday night at regionals 29-0 as Keegan Bluhm rushed 24 times for 200 yards and 2 TDs. Trevor Currie added 4 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown while the defense racked up five sacks. North Judson topped fifth-ranked Park Tudor 44-26 last Friday.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for complete coverage of the Jets and all area semi-state teams on Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!