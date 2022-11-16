MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Last year at 1A semi-state the Jets steam-rolled North Judson 42-7 as Adams Central advanced to the state title game. This Friday, Jets fans would love a repeat performance as Adams Central goes on the road to face North Judson at semi-state for the second year in a row.

Adams Central, who rolled Carroll (Flora) 35-0 last Friday at the Landing Strip, is ranked no. 2 in the 1A state poll while the Bluejays aren’t far behind at no. 4. North Judson defeated Park Tudor 49-13 last Friday. They are led by a potent ground attack that featured two running backs over 1,200 yards each and a quarterback with over 800 yards on the ground.

The winner of Friday’s Adams Central-North Judson semi-state game will face the winner of the Indianapolis Lutheran at North Decatur game. Lutheran is ranked no. 1 in the state while North Decatur is ranked third. The winners of this Friday’s semi-state games would play in the 1A state title game on Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 EST (6:30 CST) on Friday at North Judson. WANE-TV will have a camera at the game and provide complete coverage on Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show, the Highlight Zone!