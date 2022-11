MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central took to the practice field for the final time on Friday afternoon as the Jets will face Indianapolis Lutheran in the 1A state title game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Jets and Saints are meeting for the state title for the second year in a row, as last year Adams Central fell to Lutheran 34-28.

Kick is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday. WANE’s Josh Ayen is in Indianapolis and will have complete coverage of the Jets on Saturday.