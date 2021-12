PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – How “Schwiet” it is for Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball fans as Jay County junior Renna Schwieterman has verbally committed to play college basketball for the Mastodons.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Purdue Fort Wayne! Im so thankful for this journey I’ve been on, as I have met so many amazing people along the way. I’m so excited to see what the future will hold! God is good! Go Dons! pic.twitter.com/t2tpBQRtQ4 — Renna (@renna_sch30) December 9, 2021

A six-foot guard/forward, Schwieterman has helped Jay County to a 7-2 record this season.

Schwieterman picked PFW over a number of other Division I offers, including Toledo, Akron, and Valpo.

She had officially sign a scholarship with the Dons in November of 2022.