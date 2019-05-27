Jay County clinches second straight sectional title Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) - Jay County bested Marion 8-0 to win the 3A sectional title Monday afternoon down in Decatur to win the Patriots' second consecutive sectional title.

Noah Arbuckle threw a complete-game shutout for Jay County. Arbuckle allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Arbuckle, Michael Schlechty, and Ryan Schlechty each had two RBI for the Patriots.

Jay County advances to face Angola on Saturay at 11 a.m. in regional play at Garrett High School. Angola topped NorthWood 4-2 to win the Wawasee sectional on Monday.