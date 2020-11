FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Led by Jalen Jackson, Carroll opened its season with a win on Wednesday night over Norwell, 67-37.

In the Charger’s 30-point-win, Jackson led the game in scoring and his 11 rebounds totaled up to his first double-double of the season and it’s only game one.

Up next, Carroll will host Penn on Saturday and Norwell will host Adams Central on Saturday.