TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) – As the favorite entering the cross country state-finals, it shocked few that Angola’s Izaiah Steury placed first individually in this year’s cross country state championship.

Steury finished with a time of 15:23, 12-seconds in front of the second place finisher. Carroll’s girls team came into the race ranked second in the state and held true, finishing as the runners up in state.

