Izaiah Steury breaks two-meet-records at the 69th annual North Side Relays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Angola’s Izaiah Steury stole the show on Saturday as the runner broke two event records in the 1600 and 3200 meter races.

In the 1600, the previous record was 4:16.5 set by Norwell’s Jeff Studebaker back in 1985, today Steury beat his time with a 4:14.31.

In the 3200, the previous record was 9:22 set by North Central’s Futsum Zeinasellassie in 2009, today Steury shattered that time with a 9:05.34.

Carroll won the event as a team with a score of 148.333

here is a list of full team scores: