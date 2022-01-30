‘I’ve been blessed’: South Adams’ coach Kreiger reflects on 600 career wins

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Years after stepping away from coaching, Wayne Kreiger felt compelled to get back on the court and make a difference for high school athletes.

“It’s tough growing up now,” Kreiger said. “The last couple years with COVID, these kids have missed out on so many things. That was one thing that I hoped I could do, is bring some joy and happiness to them in terms of helping them become better basketball players and people.”

For 36 years, Kreiger built a reputation as one of the winningest Indiana girls basketball coaches of all time. The Indiana Basketball Hall-of-Famer spent the first 23 seasons as the head girls basketball head for Columbia City from 1977-2010, followed by a 3-year stint at the Canterbury School from 2013-2015. Between those tenures, Kreiger helped his teams win 20 sectional titles, 11 regional titles, three semi-states, and a state championship with Canterbury in 2013.

After stepping down at Canterbury, Kreiger returned this season to lead South Adams, who had not posted a winning record since the 2017-2018 season. In his first year with the Starfires, Kreiger has led South Adams to a 13-8 record.

“The community, the school, the student body, the players have been great, and it’s been an enjoyable experience for me,” Kreiger said.

Along with enjoying a bounce-back season for South Adams, Kreiger also reached a key milestone in his coaching career. After beating Union City on Jan. 20, Kreiger became the fifth girls basketball coach in state history to reach 600 career wins. Kreiger is also second among active girls basketball head coaches, trailing only Stan Benge at Ben Davis.

While reflecting on the milestone, Kreiger calls the accomplishment a gratifying moment. At the same time, he could not have won this many games on his own. Kreiger’s wife, assistant coaches, support staff, and the players all had a role over the years.

“I’ve been blessed, and that’s the bottom line,” Kreiger said. “I’ve had opportunities to be with a lot of knowledgeable coaches at the college level in terms of learning. It’s a craft that I’ve been able to hold onto and advance myself, but there’s a lot of people in the picture to help me accomplish those (goals).”

As long as he can continue to make a difference in the lives of his players, Kreiger has no plans to step away from the game any time soon.