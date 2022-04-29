FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bill Hensley Memorial Run-N-Slam tournament in Fort Wayne has a little extra interest this year when it comes to Indiana University basketball fans as I.U. recruit Gabe Cupps is suiting up this weekend for Midwest Basketball Club.

Cupps, a 6-foot-2 point guard from the Dayton area in Ohio, is one of two players from the high school class of 2023 that has verbally committed to Mike Woodson’s program. This past season as a junior Cupps averaged 14.3 points and 6.8 assists for Centerville High School, winning Ohio’s Mr. Basketball Award.