CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University recruit Ella Boersema reached 1,000 career kills in leading 2A no. 6 Churubusco to a 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-8) win over Canterbury on Wednesday night to headline area prep volleyball action in northeast Indiana.

Boersema had 9 kills on the night to go with 13 aces. As a team, Busco racked up 24 aces on the match.

Busco improves to 21-3 with the team’s next match slated at home against Angola on Tuesday night.

Canterbury falls to 0-18 with their next match set for Thursday night at home against Hamilton.