FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne City Council voted to pass an ordinance to rezone 1.63 acres from a residential location to a limited industrial location.

The land, located on Homewood Drive, is owned by CASS Housing, Inc., which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live independently. The company said it plans to use the land for hydroponic farming containers that will be used by CASS Housing residents.