FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The ‘second’ season is almost here, as this Friday kicks off sectional play for classes 4A through 1A, meaning the playoffs took center stage in this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone” with Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini.

One major topic of conversation was 4A sectional 19, where NE8 champ Columbia City hits the road to face a dangerous Wayne team in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The rest of the sectional is littered with intriguing match-ups, including East Noble at Angola and New Haven at DeKalb, while Leo hosts South Side.

Other big match-ups this week include Norwell at Heritage in 3A, Churubusco at rival Central Noble in 2A, and ACAC champ Adams Central at co-TRC champ Southwood in 1A.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for the area’s no. 1 sports show!