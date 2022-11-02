FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the biggest nights of the high school football season is almost upon us as sectional champions will be crowned this coming Friday, and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports along with WANE’s Glenn Marini break down your local games in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

6A will take center stage this coming Friday in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as SAC champ Carroll hosts NLC power Warsaw. The Chargers are 10-0 after last Friday’s impressive 35-7 win at Penn while Warsaw moved to 8-2 after outlasting Elkhart 14-9 in the sectional semifinals.

In 5A, North Side heads to Snider in a rematch of a game we saw in week one when the Panthers edged the Legends 20-18. In 4A, there’s a rematch as well as NE8 rivals Leo and Columbia City square off with the Eagles having defeated the Lions 28-13 in week eight.

Norwell, ranked no. 4 in the 3A state poll, plays at home for the first time in the postseason this fall, as the Knights host Yorktown.

In 2A, eighth-ranked Eastside hosts no. 12 Bishop Luers in a contest that pits to very familiar foes. This marks the fourth year in a row the Blazers and Knights will clash in the postseason, with Eastside edging Luers 21-16 in the sectional title game last season. Additionally, after two road wins in sectional play Brent Kunkel and the Bluffton Tigers will play at home, as they host perennial power Eastbrook at Fred Park Field.

1A no. 2 Adams Central heads to Northfield as the Jets look to win their fourth sectional title in the last five season while the Norsemen are riding high following a 21-14 victory last Friday over visiting Madison-Grant.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!