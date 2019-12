FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2019 high school football season came to an end this past Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium with East Noble and Eastbrook finishing as state runner-up in 4A and 2A, respectively.

Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE sports director Glenn Marini wrap up the season with a review of the state title games and hand out their awards for best player, team, and coach of the year along with their biggest surprise of the season.