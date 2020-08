FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2020 high school football season is here, and that means “Inside The Zone” is back!

Each Monday on WANE-TV and WANE.com Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE sports director Glenn Marini will break down all the prep football action you can handle!

This week the two focus on what it means to even have a season as the first games are set for this Friday. Plus, Justin tells you which teams are his picks to win a conference title!