FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the 12th year in a row “Inside The Zone” is back at WANE-TV, as every Monday we’ll be breaking down the area’s high school football scene.

The webshow will be available in its entirety on WANE.com each Monday afternoon with highlights airing in the 6 & 11 p.m. newscasts that night.

For the 12th year WANE sports director Glenn Marini will again be joined by Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports.