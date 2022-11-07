FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Regional championships will be on the line this coming Friday and to get you ready for it all Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down this week’s local match-ups in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

In 6A, the Carroll Chargers clinched back-to-back sectional titles last Friday night with a 34-17 victory over Warsaw. Nate Starks ran 18 times for 176 yards and a touchdown to pace the Chargers. Doug Dinan and company hit the road this Friday to play at Lafayette Jeff, who beat Crown Point 38-28 last Friday. Carroll is ranked no. 5 in the 6A state poll, while Lafayette Jeff comes in ranked no. 13.

In 5A, Snider rallied from nine down in the third quarter to beat North Side last Friday. Luke Haupert was 11-for-15 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner to tight end Lincoln Firks with 2:46 left in the game. Langton Leavell led the Panthers on the ground with 22 caries for 175 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers (10-1) will travel to Mishawaka (10-1) this week, as the Cavemen bested Concord 38-17 for a sectional crown. Snider is ranked no. 1 in the 5A state poll while Mishawaka is ranked no. 4.

Columbia City did it again with another dramatic victory as the Eagles topped Leo 27-21 in overtime to win their first sectional title since 1993. Stratton Fuller blocked Leo’s field goal attempt with :02 seconds to go in regulation that could have won the game. After a defensive stop by the Eagles to start overtime, Columbia City’s Ethan Sievers scored the game winning touchdown in OT. The Eagles (11-1) now host Kokomo (11-1) on Friday for a 4A regional title. Kokomo is coming off a 44-13 win over Mississinewa. The Wildkats boast three rushers with over 700 yards so far this season and beat Leo 33-13 in week one of the season. Columbia City is ranked no. 9 in the 4A state poll while Kokomo is ranked seventh.

In 2A, Bishop Luers avenged last season’s loss in the sectional title game to Eastside with a 35-21 victory in Butler last Friday. The Knights (7-5) will now host a Bluffton team (8-4) that’s coming off its first sectional title since 1988, as the Tigers topped perennial power Eastbrook 42-35 last Friday at Fred Park Field. Anthony Cruz had 24 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns in Bluffton’s win last week. Luers is ranked no. 12 in the 2A state poll while Bluffton is unranked.

In another impressive team effort last Friday, 1A no. 2 Adams Central bested Northfield 41-13 as the Jets won their fourth sectional title in the last five years. Adams Central (12-0) will now host Carroll (Flora) this coming Friday at Minnich Field. Carroll (Flora) bested West Central 47-6 last Friday behind 224 rushing yards and six touchdowns from fullback Keegan Ellis.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for the area’s best sports coverage!