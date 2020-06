FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday featured more of the area’s future basketball talent competing under the same roof at Sports One Parkview Fieldhouse.

The class of 2022 put on a show in early competitions led by Carroll’s Jalen Jackson and Big Ten recruit Fletcher Loyer.

The next time you can catch these teams in action will be during the 2020 “Ballin Under 1 Roof” tournament set for July 10-12.