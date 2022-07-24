FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several Highlight Zone basketball stars hoped to clinch a title for Indy Heat Red on the final day of the GRBA National Championships at Turnstone. However, Indy Heat Red fell to champion MBA – Hoopgroup, 58-50, on Sunday afternoon.

Blackhawk Christian’s Josh Furst, Homestead’s Grant Leeper, Bishop Luers’ Nick Thompson and Bishop Dwenger’s Preston Ross each suited up for the 17 and under team as they competed in the top bracket of their division.

Indy Heat Red got off to a slow start, trailing 29-17 at the half. Thompson helped Indy Heat rally in the second half, tying for the team lead with 11 points. However, the comeback fell short in the final minutes.

Sunday’s championship also marked the end of the AAU season for several teams, including Indy Heat Red, as the school year is on the horizon.