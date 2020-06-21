Indy Heat dominate Gym Rat’s summer “tune-up”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since the cancellation of the remainder of the IHSAA boy’s basketball tournament earlier this year, we finally get out first look at high school basketball since.

While it may be AAU basketball, it still gives fans of high school hoops a chance to see some of their favorite ballers competing. Homestead’s Luke Goode and Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst teaming up before it’s off to separate colleges for the pair next summer.

Fort Wayne has began “testing the waters” for the return of basketball.