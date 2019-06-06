Indiana Senior All-Stars sweep Indiana Juniors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) - The Indiana Senior All-Star squads took both games from the Indiana Junior All-Stars on Wednesday night in New Castle as the seniors prepare for their annual series with Kentucky's best this weekend.

The Indiana Senior boys won a shootout 127-116. Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis led the seniors with 16 points. Fort Wayne native and Culver Academy standout Deontae Craig tallied 9 points and 4 rebounds for the juniors while Westview's Charlie Yoder added 3 points in 17 minutes.

In the girls game the Indiana Senior All-Stars won going away by a score of 97-58. Central Noble grad Sydney Freeman led the Seniors with 20 points and added 5 assists. Concordia grad Carissa Garcia added 17 points. Homestead's Sydney Graber scored five points in 17 minutes for the juniors.

The Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series will be played Friday night at Bellarmine University in Louisville and Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.