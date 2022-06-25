MARION, Ind. (WANE) – With many of the state’s top prep baseball players getting ready to play college ball, the top talent teamed up for the annual All-Star series at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Seven standouts, including two coaches, from northeast Indiana were selected for the North All-Star team.

Eastside grad Owen Willard had perhaps one of the best individual performances in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Purdue Fort Wayne commit scored one run in the bottom of the first inning in game one. He also closed out the game on the mound, striking out six batters in two innings played.

The North All-Stars took game one, 10-6, after a walk-off grand slam. The South All-Stars stormed back to take game two, 16-8.

Game three of the All-Star series is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.