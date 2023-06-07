INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Before the Indiana girls and boys All-Stars clash with Kentucky’s All-Stars, the seniors received a wakeup call in losses to the Junior All-Star teams on Wednesday.

In the girls game, the Junior All-Stars rolled past the seniors in a 102-75 win. Snider standout and Purdue commit Jordyn Poole finished second in scoring with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. Poole’s high school teammate, Nae Nae Donahue, finished with 13 points off the bench. Norwell’s Kennedy Fuelling poured in eight points off the bench.

In the boys game, the juniors squeaked past the seniors in a 105-100 win. Wayne’s Jevon Lewis Jr. chipped in with five points off the bench for the Junior All-Stars.

Indiana’s All-Star teams will take on Kentucky’s All-Stars in a doubleheader later this week. Game one is Friday in Owensboro, with the back end of the doubleheader on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.