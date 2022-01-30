Indiana high school basketball coaches poll – Jan. 30

(WANE) – In the final coaches poll for the girls basketball regular season, four northeast Indiana teams were named in the top 20.

Homestead finished atop the classless poll, while Snider, Garrett and Columbia City also cracked the list.

On the boys’ side, Homestead and NorthWood were the lone area teams listed on the coaches poll.

Scroll below for the full coaches poll of Jan. 30:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chesterton (16-0) Fishers (15-2) Carmel (13-4) Indianapolis Cathedral (14-4) Homestead (14-5) Ben Davis (13-5) North Central (Indianapolis) (13-4) Indianapolis Tech (16-3) Valparaiso (16-3) Westfield (13-5) Mount Vernon (Fortville) (14-2) Floyd Central (12-2) Zionsville (10-5) Pike (12-4) Brebeuf Jesuit (11-4) Mishawaka Marian (14-3) Penn (13-2) Lawrence North (9-4) Brownsburg (12-6) NorthWood (16-1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL