Indiana Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 inductee: Chris Svarczkopf

Twenty players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana boys Junior All-Stars for 2020.

Those voted to the six-player Core Group are Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz and Keon Thompson of Merrillville. In addition to the core group, seven players each were voted to teams labeled Red Group and Blue Group. The Red Group players are Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Michael Eley of Fort Wayne Snider, Luke Goode of Homestead, Christopher Mantis of Lowell, Malik Stanley of Warren Central and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley. The Blue Group players are Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Lincoln Hale of Linton-Stockton, Jake Heidbreder of Floyd Central, Connor Hickman of Bloomington South, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills and Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg. The coaches for the Junior All-Stars have not yet been announced. The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars, set for June 1 at Floyd Central High School. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior boys on June 3, at a site to be announced. Both games will be doubleheaders with the 2020 Indiana girls Junior All-Stars, who were chosen in early March. The players listed as core group players will play in two games each. The players listed in the Red and Blue groups each will play in one game -- the Core and Blue groups on June 1 versus the Kentucky Juniors, and the Core and Red groups on June 3 against the Indiana Seniors. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play the Kentucky senior All-Stars on June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play Kentucky's seniors again on June 6 in Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The senior game in Indianapolis has been moved to Southport for 2020 because Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be undergoing renovations and not be available in June. The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state, three district representatives from the three IHSAA districts (one each from District 1, District 2 and District 3) and the committee chair then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections. The IBCA/Subway boys basketball Senior All-State and Underclass All-State teams for 2020 will be released later this week. A list of those chosen as 2020 boys Junior All-Stars follows.