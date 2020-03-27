Indiana Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 inductee: Chris Svarczkopf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the behalf of the Indiana Football Coaches Association and The Indiana Football Hall of Fame, We are pleased to announce that Chris Svarczkopf, from Bishop Dwenger High School, is a 2020 inductee into The Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
Chris was the head football coach at Bishop Dwenger High School from 2002 – 2017 where he amassed a career record of 164 wins and 50 losses in 16 seasons. He coached the Saints to six SAC titles, and four consecutive undefeated regular seasons in that span, 11 Sectional titles, 10 Regional Titles, 5 Semi- State titles with 5 trips to the IHSAA State Championship game, winning the State Championship in 2015.
Coach Svarczkopf will be inducted in a ceremony later this year in Ft.Wayne.