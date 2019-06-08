Indiana boys dominate Kentucky while girls fall

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (WANE) – The Indiana All-Stars dominated in the boys game while the Indiana girls fell in a tight contest Friday night in Louisville.

The Indiana boys were led by Purdue recruit Brandon Newman with 18 points while I.U. recruit and 2019 Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis added 16 points in a 97-64 win that saw Indiana lead by 22 at half.

In the girls game it was Kentucky taking it 79-74. Sydney Freeman of Central Noble and Carissa Garcia of Concordia both started for Indiana. Freeman, a Ball State recruit, tallied 10 points, while Garcia, who’s heading to Northern Kentucky, tallied 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Tomorrow night the Indiana-Kentucky series wraps up when the two states square off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tip for the girls game is set for 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 8 p.m.