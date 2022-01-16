Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Poll – 1/16

Three teams were named to the most recent Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) boys poll, while four were listed on the girls’ side.
1/16 IBCA Boys Poll
1. Carmel (10-3)
2. Chesterton (12-0)
3. Fishers (13-2)
4. Westfield (10-3)
5. Zionsville (9-2)
6. Ben Davis (11-3)
7. Indianapolis Tech (12-2)
T-8. North Central (Indianapolis) (10-3)
T-8. Indianapolis Cathedral (10-4)
10. Valparaiso (13-2)
11. Homestead (10-5)
12. Brebeuf Jesuit (9-3)
13. Pike (7-1)
14. Penn (7-1)
15. Central Noble (11-0)
16. Mishawaka Marian (9-2)
17. Blackhawk Christian (11-0)
18. North Central (Indianapolis) (6-3)
19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (8-2)
20. Floyd Central (7-2)
IBCA Girls Poll 1/16
1. Homestead (17-1)
2. Franklin (18-1)
3. Crown Point (15-2)
4. South Bend Washington (18-2)
5. Bedford North Lawrence (17-2)
6. Westfield (16-3)
7. Noblesville (15-4)
8. North Central (Indianapolis) (16-5)
9. Silver Creek (18-1)
10. Fishers (14-4)
11. Benton Central (21-0)
12. Snider (13-3)
13. Zionsville (15-5)
14. Lake Central (17-3)
15. Columbus East (15-3)
16. Columbia City (17-1)
17. Garrett (20-1)
18. East Central (15-4)
19. Mishawaka Marian (15-5)
20. Carmel (12-6)