Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches recognizes Fort Wayne seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches released its yearly honors and some Fort Wayne talent making that prestigious list.

Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki was a recipiant of the 2020 Miss Distance Award. The Notre Dame Commit was an individual state champion in cross country her Junior year. On the boys side, Concordia’s Reece Gibson earning the Mr. Distance award. Committed to Grand Valley State in the Fall, Gibson helped lead Concordia’s Cross Country team to a state tittle in 2019.

For track, the IATCC Miss track and field award went to Northrop’s Tionna Brown. The state champion and two time runner-up in state will be attending Alabama State in the fall.