SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WANE) – Team Indiana split their all-star matchups in the second leg of the All-Star series on Saturday.

After winning a nail biter over Team Kentucky, the Indiana Girls All-Stars were overwhelmed in a 101-75 loss. South Side’s Olivia Smith scored five points in Saturday’s contest. Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson once again missed this game after suffering an arm injury during a recent practice at UConn.

In the boys game, the Indiana All-Stars dominated from the opening tip to win, 101-81, against Team Kentucky. Northrop’s Jalen Jackson scored six points for Team Indiana, while Central Noble’s Connor Essegian once again sat this game out.

Overall, Team Indiana took three of four matchups between the boys and girls matchups over the weekend.