FORTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a strong challenge from both the girls and boys junior all-star teams, Team Indiana came out on top in the intrastate exhibitions on Wednesday.

In the girls’ game, the All-Stars hung on late for an 89-86 win, despite trailing by double figures for most of the first half. The boys game was more decisive with Team Indiana topping the junior All-Stars, 90-75.

Northeast Indiana was well-represented in both the girls and boys games. On the girls side, South Side’s Olivia Smith suited up for the all-stars, while Garrett’s Bailey Kelham and Jay County’s Renna Schwieteman played on the junior All-Star team. Schwieterman scored six points.

In the boys game, Central Noble’s Connor Essegian and Northrop’s Jalen Jackson suited up for the All-Stars. Jackson dropped 10 points on Wednesday, while Essegian left the game early with an injury.

Team Indiana will face the Kentucky All-Stars in the annual all-star classic on Friday at Owensboro, Ky., followed by a return trip to Southport Fieldhouse on Saturday.