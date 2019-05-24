In a photo finish, Oak Hill takes title at boys track regionals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARION, Ind. (WANE) - He's trying to follow in the footsteps of Shaton Vaughn.

With the reigning two-time state champion in the 300 meter hurdles graduated from Northrop, Carroll's Chris Flick is hoping to bring the title back to Fort Wayne once more. He claimed the individual event win as the Chargers finished runner-up at regional.

Next up is the boys state meet which is set for Friday, May 31 at Indiana University.

