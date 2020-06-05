IHSAA’s “Return-To-School” guidelines sets plan in place for return of prep sports

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – High school sports in Indiana are back – or at least, there’s a plan in place for their return in the near future.

The IHSAA released their “Return-To-School” Guidelines on Friday, presenting a working plan for the return to prep competition this fall.

The IHSAA states the guidelines also include “a three-phased pathaway for the return of education-based athletics which coincide with the previously scheduled first practice date for girls golf (July 31) and for all other fall sorts (August 3).”

Here is a link to the newly released guidelines.