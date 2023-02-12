INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – It’s down to the final four for girls basketball teams in northeast Indiana.

Snider, Fairfield, Tippecanoe Valley and Central Noble are moving on to next weekend’s semi-state round after earning a regional title on Saturday.

On Sunday, the IHSAA revealed the rest of the roadmap to the state finals during the afternoon’s semi-state pairings draw.

In Class 4A, Snider will face No. 3 Fishers on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Huntington North High School. Snider upset the Tigers, 74-63, back on Nov. 26. Should Snider advance past Fishers, the Panthers would take on the winner of the other semifinal matchup between South Bend Washington and Lake Central at 8 p.m.

In Class 3A, Fairfield and Tippecanoe Valley will clash at LaPorte High School in the noon matchup. The winner faces the winner of the Twin Lakes – Hamilton Heights matchup at 8:30 p.m.

In Class 2A, Central Noble will take on Lafayette Central Catholic at Logansport. Should the Cougars advance to the semi-state title game, they would face the winner of Andrean and Lapel at 8 p.m.