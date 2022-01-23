IHSAA reveals girls basketball sectional brackets

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – As quickly as the girls basketball season arrived, it is already time to start preparing for postseason play.

On Sunday, the IHSAA revealed the sectional brackets for the upcoming girls basketball tournament. First round games will begin on Feb. 1, with sectional championships scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5.

Regionals are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, with semi-state occurring on Saturday, Feb. 19. The IHSAA girls basketball tournament will conclude with the state finals on Feb. 26.

Scroll below to see the sectional brackets for northeast Indiana teams.

