(WANE) – With one week left in the girls basketball regular season, the IHSAA has unveiled the sectional brackets for the upcoming state tournament.

Sectional play is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 31, with championships being held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Scroll below to see all of the sectional brackets for northeast Indiana teams.

Class 4A

Sectional 4 – Hosted by Concord

Sectional 5 – Hosted by DeKalb

Sectional 6 – Hosted by Huntington North

Class 3A

Sectional 20 – Hosted by Fairfield

Sectional 21 – Hosted by Concordia

Sectional 23 – Hosted by Norwell

Sectional 24 – Hosted by Hamilton Heights

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Hosted by Central Noble

Sectional 36 – Hosted by Lewis Cass

Sectional 37 – Hosted by Bluffton

Class A

Sectional 51 – Hosted by Blackhawk Christian

Sectional 53 – Hosted by Southern Wells