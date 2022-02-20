INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – March is on the horizon, and the boys high school basketball season is inching closer to postseason play. With one week to go in the regular season, the IHSAA revealed the sectional brackets for the upcoming boys basketball state tournament.

Sectional play begins Mar. 1, with the championships being held on Mar. 5.

The IHSAA boys basketball state finals will be held on Saturday, Mar. 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Scroll below to see the sectional brackets for schools throughout northeast Indiana.

