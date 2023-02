(WANE) – With the boys basketball regular season winding down, it’s time to start looking ahead to Hoosier Hysteria in March.

On Sunday, the IHSAA revealed the sectional brackets for the upcoming state tournament. Sectional play begins on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with championship games scheduled for Saturday, March 4.

Scroll below to see the brackets for all northeast Indiana teams.

Class 4A

Sectional 4 – Hosted by Elkhart

Sectional 5 – Hosted by Carroll

Sectional 6 – Hosted by Columbia City

Class 3A

Sectional 20 – Hosted by NorthWood

Sectional 21 – Hosted by Garrett

Sectional 23 – Hosted by Peru

Sectional 24 – Hosted by New Castle

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Hosted by Westview

Sectional 36 – Hosted by Rochester

Sectional 37 – Hosted by South Adams

Class A

Sectional 51 – Hosted by Hamilton

Sectional 53 – Hosted by Southwood