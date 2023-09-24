INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With the calendar closing in on October, high school soccer teams are starting to turn their attention to sectional play.

On Sunday, the IHSAA released the sectional brackets for the upcoming state boys and girls soccer state tournaments.

Last year, Leo and Canterbury girls represented northeast Indiana in the soccer state finals. The two squads finished as 2A and 1A state-runner up, respectively. The last northeast Indiana soccer team to win a state title was Homestead, who took home the 3A girls soccer championship in 2021.

Scroll below to see the sectional brackets involving all northeast Indiana teams.

Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Sectional 6 – Hosted by New Haven

Sectional 7 – Hosted by Huntington North

Class 2A

Sectional 20 – Hosted by NorthWood

Sectional 22 – Hosted by Concordia

Sectional 23 – Hosted by Woodlan

Sectional 24 – Hosted by Mississinewa

Class A

Sectional 36 – Hosted by Central Noble

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Sectional 6 – Hosted by DeKalb

Sectional 7 – Hosted by Warsaw

Class 2A

Sectional 20 – Hosted by Lakeland

Sectional 22 – Hosted by Leo

Sectional 23 – Hosted by Bellmont

Sectional 24 – Hosted by Yorktown

Class A

Sectional 36 – Hosted by Central Noble

Sectional 39 – Hosted by Wabash

Sectional 40 – Hosted by Blackhawk Christian