INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With the calendar closing in on October, high school soccer teams are starting to turn their attention to sectional play.
On Sunday, the IHSAA released the sectional brackets for the upcoming state boys and girls soccer state tournaments.
Last year, Leo and Canterbury girls represented northeast Indiana in the soccer state finals. The two squads finished as 2A and 1A state-runner up, respectively. The last northeast Indiana soccer team to win a state title was Homestead, who took home the 3A girls soccer championship in 2021.
Scroll below to see the sectional brackets involving all northeast Indiana teams.
Boys Soccer
Class 3A
Sectional 6 – Hosted by New Haven
Sectional 7 – Hosted by Huntington North
Class 2A
Sectional 20 – Hosted by NorthWood
Sectional 22 – Hosted by Concordia
Sectional 23 – Hosted by Woodlan
Sectional 24 – Hosted by Mississinewa
Class A
Sectional 36 – Hosted by Central Noble
Girls Soccer
Class 3A
Sectional 6 – Hosted by DeKalb
Sectional 7 – Hosted by Warsaw
Class 2A
Sectional 20 – Hosted by Lakeland
Sectional 22 – Hosted by Leo
Sectional 23 – Hosted by Bellmont
Sectional 24 – Hosted by Yorktown
Class A
Sectional 36 – Hosted by Central Noble
Sectional 39 – Hosted by Wabash
Sectional 40 – Hosted by Blackhawk Christian